When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-0 SEC), Alabama (3-0, 0-0)
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 62-6-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Cashing in: All-American linebacker Will Anderson showed off his running abilities, shedding tackles during a 25-yard pick-six last week. When asked about his first career interception and college touchdown the junior said it was fun, but was more excited about the money he earned off it. The Alabama defense had a wager ($20 per player) before the season as to who would get the first turnover. Anderson’s still waiting to collect. “They’re playing right now," Anderson said. "They keep trying to bring up this NIL stuff, saying ‘Will Anderson doesn't need it.’ I told him ‘horse crap,’ so I'm gonna get my 20 out of everybody.”
2. Hello, again: With the transfer portal in high gear, it’s inevitable players will face off against their former team at some point. Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen is in that situation this week. He played at Vanderbilt for two seasons before opting to play for Alabama. He’s got no ill will toward his former team. “It’s gonna be fun, but at the end of the day, it’s another game,” Steen said. “As a team, we’re all focused on play in and play out just dominating our box, and the results are gonna come with that.”
3. Ready to dance: Will got the Crimson Tide’s first turnover of the season last week. It took three games to do it, but now Alabama hopes it leads to more, Jordan Battle in particular. “Scoring touchdowns, I know how it feels, been there before,” Battle said. “I’m trying to score a touchdown as well, trying to get that celebration out. I have a new celebration I’m trying to show, so hopefully I’ll make a play, and y’all can see.” Battle returned an interception for a touchdown against Georgia in the SEC title game last season.
4. Hola, from Tuscaloosa: Earlier in the week, Oscar Clériga of Claro Sports in Mexico, asked Alabama coach Nick Saban about the reach of Alabama football, which is broadcast in 17 countries, including Mexico and other Latin American countries. “We appreciate all the fan support we get in Mexico. I wasn’t aware of all these places that watch us, but I do know we have an iconic brand. We appreciate the support and that you love Alabama. I’ll just say Roll Tide to you,” Saban said.
--
Key matchup
UA LB Will Anderson vs. Vandy QB Mike Wright
Anderson got off to a slow start to the season, but he’s got two sacks and four tackles for loss in the last two games and is looking to catch fire. Wright’s ability to scramble and keep plays alive is his strength. He’s passed for 426 yards (six TDs) and has another 264 rushing yards (four TDs).
--
Player of the week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
The Alabama run game has been solid so far, but it hasn’t dominated. There have been one or two breakout runs, but none of the running backs have taken over a game. At least not yet. Vandy has a decent run defense, but Alabama should have a breakout game on the ground.
--
By the numbers
2: Through two games, opponents have scored just two touchdowns against Alabama. Twelve of the 26 points scored on Alabama came via field goals by Texas.
9: All of Alabama’s touchdowns last week were scored by nine different players.
262: The number of punt return yards for Alabama last week, which broke the previous school record of 204 from 1947.
4:23: Alabama scored on offense, via an interception and on a blocked punt in a span of 4:23 against Louisiana-Monroe.
--
Prediction
Alabama 56, Vanderbilt 13
Bryce Young will continue to do Bryce Young things and probably throw for 300-plus yards while the Alabama defense will continue to dominate. Not much will be learned from this matchup, and we still won’t know how good this Alabama team can be. But SEC play is here, and the competition will get tougher soon enough.
