When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC), Tennessee (5-0, 2-0)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-98.3
The series: Alabama 59-37-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Volunteers haven’t been regulars: All right, it’s probably painful, but let’s talk about it. Might as well get it out of the way. It’s been a while since Tennessee has gotten the best of Alabama — 2006 to be exact. That’s 15 years for those not interested in doing math. Most of the games haven’t been close. Only two games in that stretch have been decided by one score — 12-10 in 2009 and 19-14 in 2015. It’s also worth noting the Vols haven’t scored more than 24 points during their 15 years in purgatory. Are we still calling it a rivalry?
2. McCollough in or out? Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Saturday for aggravated felony assault. His status for the Alabama game is in question. According to the arrest warrant, a man entered the wrong apartment, apologized and left. He then told the police someone followed him out and allegedly punched him in the face, causing him to fall down stairs and become unconscious. The man was missing teeth and his face was swollen.
3. High-flying offense: The Vols’ offense has been fairly decent so far. The unit leads the nation in total offense (548 yards per game) and red zone offense (28 for 28). It’s also second in scoring offense and passing efficiency. Overall, Tennessee hasn’t scored fewer than 34 points in any of its games. It’s helped that quarterback Hendon Hooker has yet to throw an interception in 140 attempts. Its five turnovers have all been fumbles.
4. Will Bryce Young be a spectator? Perhaps the biggest question going into this game. The reigning Heisman winner sat out Alabama’s game last week against Texas A&M to heal a sprained AC joint. He hasn’t played since early in the second quarter against Arkansas two weeks ago. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban didn’t provide much — or really any kind — of update early in the week. But it’s no secret Alabama’s offense is better with Young than without. Last week proved as much.
--
Key matchup
UT OL vs. UA LB Will Anderson
This will be the first real test for the Vols to see how they do keeping Hooker upright. Anderson is nicknamed the Terminator (at least according to the Crimson Tide) for a reason. He leads Alabama with 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. This comes a year after he recorded 17½ quarterback takedowns. It might be a long day.
--
Player of the week
Hendon Hooker, QB
Hooker is the cog that lets Tennessee operate how it wants to operate. He’s completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown a pick. He’ll need to deliver one of his best games if the Vols want to snap their series losing streak.
--
By the numbers
10/21/89: The last time Tennessee and Alabama met when both were undefeated. The Crimson Tide won that matchup 47-30 in Birmingham.
1943: The only year the programs didn't meet since playing regularly starting in 1928. That was because of World War II.
3: The Tennessee-Alabama game is the third-longest series in Vols history. The Vols and Crimson Tide have played 104 times, behind Kentucky (117) and Vanderbilt (115).
--
Prediction
Alabama 38, Tennessee 35
A lot of this depends on whether Young plays or not. If he doesn’t, well, that could change quite of bit of expectations. But can Tennessee overcome its putrid recent history against Alabama? The Vols don’t even have a winning record against the Crimson Tide in Knoxville at 20-27-1. History does tend to repeat itself. Chances are, it will on Saturday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.