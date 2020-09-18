Coach’s corner
Head coach: Nick Saban
Age: 68
Record at school: 94-15
--
Breaking it down
Location: Tuscaloosa
Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium (101,821)
All-time record: 916-330-43
Mascot: Big Al
Last conference title game appearance: 2018
Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. Annual QB question: What would a preseason be without Alabama (allegedly) unsure who will be the starting quarterback? Mac Jones started four games last year after Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury. Jones threw for 1,500 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. However, the Crimson Tide regularly leaves its fans wondering who might start, often until the day of the season opener. Coach Nick Saban mentioned true freshman Bryce Young and redshirt freshman Paul Tyson, along with Jones, recently. “We're going to keep working with them,” Saban said. “If they were where we needed to be, we wouldn't need to practice anymore, and I promise that we all need to practice.” Young enrolled in January and was the No. 1 prep quarterback in the nation. Tyson was a four-star recruit who is also the great-grandson of legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant.
2. Moses back on mountain: Linebacker Dylan Moses was considered a possible Butkus Award contender last year, but he didn’t make a single tackle. Moses missed all of last season with a knee injury. Moses was a finalist in 2018 as a sophomore. “I've known Dylan since I was 6 years old,” linebacker Christian Harris said. “Coming here to the University of Alabama with Dylan was a big help to me. He's like a big brother. … It's pretty big having him back out there. He's a leader on our defense. He gives everybody else a little more confidence.”
3. Najee on roll: Running back Najee Harris, with a good season and maybe a few postseason games, could become Alabama’s all-time leading rusher. He’s at 2,377 yards for 15th place, just 1,214 shy of No. 1 Derrick Henry. But Alabama doesn’t plan on Harris toting a massive role. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has said the Tide will use multiple backs.
4. Better to receive: Alabama had two receivers go in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Gloom, despair, agony on the Tide? No. DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are potential first-rounders in 2021. Smith led the Tide in receiving yards and touchdown catches last year. Waddle, between catching passes and returning kicks, had almost 1,300 all-purpose yards last year.
--
Extra point
Alabama’s kicking game has long been a focus of fans who expect regular excellence from 18- to 22-year-olds in pressure situations. Last year, it was punting that drew particular ire. Then-freshman Ty Perine ended up with a Tide-high 13 punts, but Alabama used four punters who combined for a 39.9-yard average. This year? “We have three punters that are in competition right now. All of them are doing halfway decent,” Saban said.
--
Upset special
Cheer: None. Of course, Alabama will rightfully be favored in every game, so no win would be considered an upset. Right?
Jeer: Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide seems to regularly find a surprise somewhere. Why not the Aggies this year?
--
Crystal ball
9-2: Alabama is facing its 11th straight season with at least one loss. Of course, Alabama fans expect cover-the-spread domination in every game. Every year.
--
Did you know?
Alabama has had 127 players taken in the NFL draft since 2000, which — like so many Crimson Tide teams recently — ranks second in the nation. Ohio State leads with 141, while LSU is third at 126. Of the nine teams with more than 100, four are from the SEC.
--
Quotebook
“The Alabama standard is something we talk about every single day. Workouts, meetings, practice, we have to approach everything with the mentality that we want to be the best. Especially last season, being 11-2. At Alabama, that's not something we would look back at and be happy about or proud of. We want to go undefeated and win a national championship. That's the Alabama standard.”
— Harris
--
2019 results
(11-2, 6-2 SEC)
vs. Duke; W, 42-3
New Mexico St.; W, 62-10
at South Carolina; W, 47-23
Southern Miss; W, 49-7
Ole Miss; W, 59-31
at Texas A&M; W, 47-28
Tennessee; W, 35-13
Arkansas; W, 48-7
LSU; L, 46-41
at Miss. State; W, 38-7
Western Carolina; W, 66-3
at Auburn; L, 48-45
Citrus Bowl
vs. Michigan; W, 35-16
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; at Missouri
Oct. 3; Texas A&M
Oct. 10; at Ole Miss
Oct. 17; Georgia
Oct. 24; at Tennessee
Oct. 31; Miss. State
Nov. 14; at LSU
Nov. 21; Kentucky
Nov. 28; Auburn
Dec. 5; at Arkansas
