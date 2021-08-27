Coach’s corner
Head coach: Nick Saban
Record: 170-23 in 14 years at Alabama, 261-65-1 in 25 years overall
Age: 69
Hometown: Monongah, West Virginia
Playing career: Kent State defensive back (1970-72).
Coordinators: Bill O’Brien (offense), Pete Golding (defense)
Info booth
Location: Tuscaloosa
Home: Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077 capacity, first game 1929)
All-time record: 929-331-43
Mascot: Big Al
Band: Million Dollar Band
Last conference title game appearance: 2020
Returning starters: 12 (3 offense, 9 defense)
Four-down territory
1. No more Mac attack: In his only year as the full-time starter, Mac Jones guided last year’s Alabama squad to 48 points per game in an unbeaten run to the national title. Bryce Young is the likeliest successor, and the 5-11 sophomore from California completed 13 of 22 passes last season. At 6-5, Paul Tyson has a lot more height than Young but has not thrown a pass for the Crimson Tide. Tyson went to Hewitt-Trussville High in suburban Birmingham and should be one of the primary backups.
2. Mr. Smith goes to Philadelphia: Regardless of who wins the quarterback job, he’ll be missing out on DeVonta Smith. Before being drafted by the Eagles, Smith earned the third Heisman in Alabama’s history as part of a season in which he totaled over 1,800 receiving yards in 13 games. Traditionally, defense-oriented Alabama has in recent years produced arguably as much talent at receiver as at any other position (Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, etc.). With 55 catches for 916 yards, John Metchie III had by far the most production last year of any returning receiver and can make things a little easier for the new starter.
3. A date with the U: Alabama’s season-opening game will be in Atlanta against the Miami Hurricanes. The teams’ last meeting was memorable — New Year’s Day 1993 in New Orleans, with the Tide thumping the reigning national champs 34-13. Alabama will be a heavy favorite this time. And while the Canes don't have the aura they did back in the 1980s and 1990s, they have talent. Houston transfer D’Eric King threw for nearly 2,700 yards last season in his first year with Miami, totaling 23 passing TDs and five picks.
4. A Ray of sunshine? Redshirt senior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray has been at Alabama for the past four seasons, but only in 2018 did he play regularly. That season, he had six tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two pass deflections over 15 games. He dealt with injuries his other three seasons. A season of good health would allow the James Clemens grad to show what he can do.
Extra point
Alabama has a seven-game winning streak against Florida, with its last loss coming in the 2008 SEC championship game. An Alabama win Sept. 18 in the Swamp would tie the team’s longest win streak against the Gators. Alabama also won eight in a row in the series from 1964 through 1986, including every year from 1970-73.
Upset special
Cheer: None. Alabama has been an underdog only once in the last decade, and that won’t change as long as the team keeps winning.
Jeer: Florida. The Gators have improved under Dan Mullen and everyone in that program is eager for it to return to the top of the SEC. This game looks like a challenge.
Crystal ball
12-2: Road games against Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn look tricky, but we’ll say Alabama slips only once and still wins the West and the SEC title game before falling in the national semifinals.
Did you know?
Though Heisman winner DeVonta Smith has left Tuscaloosa, there is a new Devonta Smith on the roster. This one is a 6-foot freshman defensive back from La Salle High in Cincinnati who chose after previously committing to Ohio State. No pressure, young fella.
Quotebook
“It has been tough, but I definitely always remind myself that even since high school, going to a boarding school, I'm definitely making the sacrifice and working here to make a sacrifice for my family, and hopefully one day it could pay off for them.”
— Metchie, on being away from his family in Canada
2020 results
(13-0, 10-0 SEC)
at Missouri; W, 38-19
Texas A&M; W, 52-24
at Ole Miss; W, 63-48
Georgia; W, 41-24
at Tennessee; W 48-17
Mississippi State; W, 41-0
Kentucky; W, 63-3
Auburn; W, 42-13
at LSU; W, 55-17
at Arkansas; W, 52-3
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
vs. Florida; W, 52-46
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
vs. Notre Dame; W 31-14
National championship (Miami)
vs. Ohio State; W, 52-24
2021 schedule
Sept. 4; vs. Miami
Sept. 11; Mercer
Sept. 18; at Florida
Sept. 25; Southern Mississippi
Oct. 2; Ole Miss
Oct. 9; at Texas A&M
Oct. 16; at Mississippi State
Oct. 23; Tennessee
Nov. 6; LSU
Nov. 13; New Mexico State
Nov. 20; Arkansas
Nov. 27; at Auburn
(Sept. 4 game in Atlanta)
— Craig Thomas
