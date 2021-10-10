Alabama's worst night of the season led to the first loss for the Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC) since the 2019 season. Here's what led to Seth Small's field goal as time expired.
Offense – B-: The Alabama offensive line had several rough moments against heavy pressure from Texas A&M. That made life harder on Bryce Young than it has been in previous games. Brian Robinson Jr. ran well and Young still threw for well over 300 yards.
Defense – C-: Alabama mostly shut down the Aggies’ running game, but A&M quarterback Zach Calzada was efficient and a major factor. Alabama appeared in control after scoring on an A&M breakdown, but the defense let the team down on the Aggies’ final two drives.
Special teams – B-: Will Reichard played a big role with three made field goals, and the punt block for a touchdown was huge. But A&M’s touchdown on a kick return right afterward was a momentum-killer and looked way too easy.
Coaching – C: It can be hard to pinpoint something like this, but A&M seemed ready to go from the start and was not intimidated by Alabama, even after two straight losses. This was a difficult environment, but the Tide usually handles those better.
Overall – C: Texas A&M played the kind of football the Aggies were assumed to be capable of at the start of the season, but Alabama did not play its best or the Aggies would not have been good enough to pull off the upset. This game felt uneven all night, and the result puts Alabama’s championship dreams in jeopardy.
— Craig Thomas
