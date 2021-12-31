Cincinnati, the first non-Power 5 team to make the playoffs, learned what so many have against Alabama, which beat the Bearcats 27-6 on Friday in the semifinals in Arlington, Texas.
The Crimson Tide (13-1) will play either Michigan or Georgia in the national championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Offense — B: Here's to you, Mr. Robinson. Bryce Young may have had what is (for him) a modest performance, but Brian Robinson Jr. shined. A career-high 204 rushing yards counts for something. So does setting an Alabama bowl record. The Tide's previous bowl best was 180 yards by Bo Scarbrough against Washington in the 2016 semifinals. But, as so many snooty fans would say, Robinson's was against an undeserving team, right?
Defense — A-minus: Cincinnati's high-powered offense, albeit against what so many Alabama fans would say was weak regular-season competition, had a bad day. The Bearcats were averaging almost 430 yards and amassed a whopping 218 Friday.
Special teams — C: A missed field goal, even from 44 yards, and a botched punt return will always draw the ire of Alabama fans, at least the "self-absorbed" ones who expect perfection to be exceeded in each game.
Coaching — A: Maybe the offensive and defensive coordinators can keep their jobs for another week. Do you agree, ("self-absorbed") fans?
Overall — B: Alabama had six players taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and simply eased through Friday's playoff semifinal. Maybe the "self-absorbed" fans can appreciate that. Probably not.
— A. Stacy Long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.