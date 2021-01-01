ARLINGTON, Texas — A late touchdown made a somewhat comfortable win look less so, ultimately a 31-14 win for Alabama over Notre Dame in the playoff semifinals Friday.
Offense — A: The epitome of Alabama’s new offensive era: it just comfortably won a playoff game without a rushing touchdown. Mac Jones completing 83% of his passes and going for nearly 10 yards per attempt has that power.
Defense — A-: The third-down defense may not have been inspiring (8-for-16) but the pass rush was and so was the downfield coverage.
Special teams — A: Both of Charlie Scott’s punts were downed inside the 20, Will Reichard made a 41-yard field goal, and DeVonta Smith returned a punt 20 yards. There isn’t much more that can reasonably be asked.
Coaching — A-: Steve Sarkisian continues to stay a step ahead of opposing defenses. Alabama’s defense keeping Notre Dame out of the red zone for four possessions in the second and third quarters was more than enough.
Overall — A-: It says something about the season Alabama has had that it can win a playoff game by multiple possessions and do so in a somewhat underwhelming way.
— Brett Hudson
