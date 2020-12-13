Alabama traveled to Arkansas as 32-point favorites and took a 35-point lead at halftime, coasting to a 52-3 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday.
Offense — A-: An underwhelming start — 41 yards on its first 14 plays — was remedied by touchdowns on Alabama's next five possessions that put the game away. The Crimson Tide also did it without huge performances from either DeVonta Smith or Najee Harris.
Defense — A+: Alabama forced three turnovers while stifling a tricky offense to fewer than 150 yards for nearly the entire game. A season-high eight sacks, two each from Christian Barmore and Will Anderson Jr., played a big role.
Special teams — A+: A game with a 45-yard field goal and a punt-return touchdown probably goes down as Alabama’s best special teams game of the season.
Coaching — A: The Crimson Tide smoothly navigated life without starting tackle Evan Neal and losing starting inside linebacker Christian Harris in the first possession of the game.
Overall — A: In a season of complete beatings, this may have been the most complete, rivaled only by the 63-3 win over Kentucky.
— Brett Hudson
