Cue the Jim Mora quote. “Playoffs?”
It wasn’t the easiest and at times it was downright ugly, but No. 3 Alabama kept its playoff hopes alive after coming back to beat Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes on Saturday.
Here's a look at the Iron Bowl win:
Offense — D+: The Alabama offense didn’t do much early. The Crimson Tide was shut out through three quarters, the first time in five years that has happened. But the unit did enough when it mattered. Bryce Young threw a game-tying 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Corey Brooks with 24 seconds left to cap a 97-yard drive. John Metchie caught the winning pass in the fourth overtime.
Defense — B+: Alabama gave up just 10 points in regulation and Kool-Aid McKinstry made perhaps the biggest defensive play of the night when he broke up T.J. Finley’s pass in the fourth overtime to give the ball back to Young and the offense. The Crimson Tide finished with six sacks and Josh Jobe had an interception. The only negative was when Dallas Turner was called for roughing the passer that took a Daniel Wright interception off the board.
Special teams — C-: Will Reichard connected on a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a 38-yarder to end the second overtime. He could have had another in regulation, but holder Paul Tyson — Bear Bryant’s grandkid — botched a snap and had to throw the ball away on a 36-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter. Top receiver Jameson Williams was ejected for a targeting call in the first half.
Coaching — C-: Alabama’s defensive coaches deserve a higher grade, but the offense is what brings this down. Not doing much until the final drive of the fourth quarter is the reason why here. But in the end, coaching matters.
Overall — C-: After barely beating a 6-5 team with a gimpy quarterback, Alabama should probably be worried about playing Georgia for the SEC title next week. But why not celebrate a win that probably shouldn’t have happened.
— David Glovach
