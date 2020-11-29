TUSCALOOSA — Five passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions created a complete performance for Alabama in its final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season, a 42-13 win over Auburn on Saturday.
Offense — A: A slow start on the ground was more than remedied through the air, and Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III all had big days. Najee Harris ultimately added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Defense — A-: It bent, but it didn’t break until the game was well in hand. Two interceptions, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks went a long way in that pursuit.
Special teams — A: Charlie Scott continues to be an improvement at punter, Will Reichard continues to be perfect at place-kicker and DeVonta Smith continues to look more comfortable as a punt returner.
Coaching — A: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was curiously cautious at the end of the first half, but otherwise maintained the machine well in Nick Saban’s place. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding continued the defense’s resurgence.
Overall — A: A 23-point spread is atypically large for this rivalry, and Alabama had no problems covering it. In doing so, it continues having no problem marching to the SEC championship game and beyond.
— Brett Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.