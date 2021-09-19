GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tests don't come much more difficult than the one No. 1 Alabama faced in a packed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against No. 11 Florida that often shook as deafening noise filled the air. But the Crimson Tide came away with a 31-29 victory to improve to 3-0.
Offense — B-: Alabama looked nearly immaculate in the opening quarter, but the performance in the second quarter brings the grade down. Still, the Tide made several crucial plays in the second half. The run game is a concern, but freshman Bryce Young had 240 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Defense — C-: Alabama missed too many tackles and after the first quarter struggled to stop Florida. The Crimson Tide often struggled to get stops when needed in the second half, other than a two-point stop late that prevented the Gators from tying the game. Florida had 440 total yards, including 245 rushing.
Special teams — A-: Will Reichard made a crucial kick. That, plus James Burnip's solid 42.5-yard punting average, led to a solid day for special teams.
Coaching — B: Alabama came out well prepared, boosting the grade. But struggling to adjust to Florida's offense as the game went on keeps this grade from being higher.
Overall — B-: Alabama managed to come into an incredibly hostile environment with 90,887 people and win. There's going to be plenty to fix, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but it's still a road win against a top 10 team on the road.
— Nick Kelly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.