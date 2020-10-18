Grading Alabama in its 41-24 win over Georgia on Saturday.
Offense — A: The Crimson Tide finished with 564 yards offense after scoring the game's final 21 points. Mac Jones was again spectacular, but such accolades are easier to accomplish with receivers like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and company.
Defense — B+: Alabama's mid-game exam was weak after Georgia scored on its final four possessions of the first half. Alas, the Tide was aces in the second half. Georgia's second-half possessions ended thusly: punt, punt, interception, interception, missed field goal. The Crimson Tide intercepted UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett three times in all.
Special teams — B-: Will Reichard's 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half is worth an added grade. However, Georgia averaged 27 yards on kickoff returns.
Coaching — A: With Nick Saban having his Wednesday surprise, the Crimson Tide was still prepared. That's a testament to both Saban's overall coaching and the talent of his assistants.
Overall — A: No. 2 Alabama vanquishes No. 3 Georgia, though the Crimson Tide is still sniffing No. 1 Clemson's fumes. The Tide and Bulldogs may be headed for an SEC title game rematch.
— A. Stacy Long
