BATON ROUGE, La. — Neither Alabama nor LSU are the same as they were when they played each other in the showdown of the 2019 regular season. The Crimson Tide has improved, the Tigers have regressed, so drastically in both directions that Alabama won 55-17 on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
Offense — A+: Alabama did nothing but score touchdowns and kneel in the first half on its way to a program-high scoring total against the Tigers.
Defense — A: The 43-yard touchdown pass and the 53-yard touchdown run accounted for almost 35% of LSU’s 278 yards in the first three quarters. Put a different way: Alabama defended almost all of LSU’s plays well.
Special teams — A: Will Reichard remains perfect, and he’s more or less the only gradable player since no other specialists had much opportunity.
Coaching — A-: LSU clearly had some offensive elements that Alabama was not prepared for, but those were short-lived. They were also all LSU had to offer.
Overall — A: It was absolutely a domination worthy of an A+. LSU’s capability, or lack thereof, prevents an A+.
— Brett Hudson
