Alabama got a 20-14 win over division rival LSU on Saturday, but it was a nervy game throughout and the Tide looked like a candidate to fall out of playoff contention before holding on with some key stops.
Offense — D: The start was not good. And while Alabama eventually got its passing game going, the running game was practically nonexistent. The Tide should consider itself lucky it could run for 6 yards and still beat LSU. Yes, Bryce Young and Alabama receivers found a couple big plays for scores, but there’s work to do.
Defense — A: This group bailed Alabama out all night. The Tide got pressure on Max Johnson often enough to disrupt LSU’s offense. Jalyn Armour-Davis’ interception late in the first half sparked a touchdown thanks to a short field and gave Alabama breathing room, and that made a big difference. This game was more reminiscent of the early part of Nick Saban’s tenure, when defense led the way.
Special teams — C-: Will Reichard’s one field-goal attempt never got enough height, and he also missed an extra point. James Burnip did get three of his six punts inside the 20.
Coaching — C: Alabama’s defense seemed to be in the right position more often than not, especially in the biggest situations, so no real issues there. And it’s worth noting Young threw for more than 300 yards. But Young wasn’t particularly efficient, and the run game was a mess.
Overall — C-: Alabama never seized control as you’d expect from a four-touchdown favorite. LSU has talent, but the Tigers haven’t had a good season and you’d have never known it based on Saturday. A win for Alabama, but not a particularly encouraging performance.
— Craig Thomas
