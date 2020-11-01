TUSCALOOSA — Alabama is going into its open week after its most impressive performance of the season, Saturday's 41-0 win over Mississippi State.
Offense — A-: A two-man show of Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith was enough to overwhelm what had been an impressive Mississippi State defense.
Defense — A+: Arguably the unit’s best performance of the season, when combining the statistical output with the schematic challenges.
Special teams — A: Also the Crimson Tide's best showing of the season, with a few productive returns from Slade Bolden, continued perfection from Will Reichard and even some quality punting from Charlie Scott.
Coaching — A+: Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and the defensive staff took the notes from previous success against MSU coach Mike Leach’s system and applied it well in a week’s time. The offense continued to exploit any weakness it was presented.
Overall — A: The Bulldogs are not currently the team Alabama should judge its true quality against, but a performance like this does say something for its national championship aspirations.
— Brett Hudson
