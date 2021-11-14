On an exam like this one, the annual late-season cupcake game, Alabama football is expected to bring home a stellar report card.
Strong grades shouldn't be surprising in a 59-3 victory like Saturday's over New Mexico State.
Offense — A-: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was close to perfect in terms of completions while throwing five touchdowns. Other than a slow first drive, the starting offense rolled, as it should.
Defense — A-: The defense gave up some yards here and there on the first couple drives, but after that, it shut things down. Christian Harris helped force yet another turnover this week, too.
Special teams — A-: A day that includes a blocked punt is going to earn strong grades. A solid return from Jaylen Moody set up a rushing touchdown from Brian Robinson Jr. soon after.
Coaching — A-: The offense could have started better, but it's hard to point out any major flaws in coaching or play calls in a rout such as this game.
Overall — A-: Alabama did what it should have done to a team that came in with a 1-8 record, playing a different level of FBS teams. Now begins the true stretch run.
— Nick Kelly
