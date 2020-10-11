Grading Alabama in its 63-48 win at Ole Miss on Saturday.
Offense — A: The 723-yard outburst will be drowned by skepticism over the defense, but it will not be forgotten in UA’s record book. Neither will Najee Harris’ five rushing touchdowns.
Defense — F: By the most basic measure, this was one of the worst defensive performances of Nick Saban’s 14-year tenure at Alabama.
Special teams — A-: Will Reichard continues to be perfect as a place-kicker and Sam Johnson improved with his one punt of 40 yards. The lone blemish was a mishandled kickoff by Jaylen Waddle that forced the Crimson Tide to start its possession on its own 15-yard line, but kick returning was not a total loss. Carl Tucker had a 23-yard return and DeVonta Smith returned two for 42 yards.
Coaching — C: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had flashes of creativity that was new for this game, but for the most part, his offense was what it always has been, and was ruthlessly effective in doing so. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has his name on the public’s chopping block.
Overall — C-: It was enough to pass the test (win the game) but it was not enough to impress anyone, especially with a pivotal game against Georgia on the horizon.
— Brett Hudson
