Offense – A: This group was crisp from the start. Bryce Young completed 20 of 22 passes (though one was picked off), Roydell Williams ran for over 100 yards and Jahleel Billingsley had a big day. The Tide dominated here as they should.
Defense – A-: If you’re going to nitpick, it would have to be here. Southern Miss scored a touchdown apiece in the second and fourth quarters, but the Golden Eagles were still held to 219 yards of offense, and DeMarco Hellams had a pick.
Special teams – A+: Wow. What a day for Jameson Williams, who had two long kickoff returns as part of his memorable performance.
Coaching – A: No strategic decisions came into play given the fast start, massive talent discrepancy and overall margin. But the Tide showed up and took care of business.
Overall – A: No complaints. Plenty of highly-touted teams throughout the nation struggled with (and in some cases lost to) teams they were supposed to beat Saturday. Not the Crimson Tide, which seized control with a 35-0 lead. The Tide looks ready to face the Ole Miss offense.
— Craig Thomas
