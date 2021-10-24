Alabama fans had no worries about breaking out the cigars with almost six minutes left in Saturday’s game against Tennessee.
By then, the game was well in hand. It’s now 15 straight games and counting for the Tide over the Vols.
Here’s a look at Alabama’s 52-24 win.
Offense — A: Alabama finished with its second-highest scoring output of the season. The 63 points the Tide scored against Southern Miss was the first. It also helps when you have a 300-yard passer (Bryce Young), 100-yard rusher (Brian Robinson Jr.) and two 100-yard receivers (John Metchie and Jameson Williams).
Defense — A-: The Tide trailed by a touchdown after the first quarter for the first time in seven years, but after that, Tennessee couldn’t really get a whole lot going. Alabama held the Vols to just 10 points over the final three quarters and 64 rushing yards on the night. The defense also had three sacks and an interception courtesy of Jalyen Armour-Davis.
Special teams — B: Nothing too serious here because not a lot happened in this phase. Will Reichard missed a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter and made a 45-yard kick in the third.
Coaching — A: It was a good night for Nick Saban. The Tide coach moved to 17-1 all-time against Tennessee, which includes a 15-0 mark at Alabama. If he has a complaint, it’s the offense started quite slow.
Overall — A-: Another season, another win over the Vols. It’s also the second time during Alabama’s 15-game winning streak in the series, the Tide has scored 50 points or more. It’s also the most points Alabama has allowed during this stretch.
— David Glovach
