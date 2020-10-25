Grading Alabama in its 48-17 at Tennessee on Saturday.
Offense — A: Mac Jones was electric again, and Najee Harris capitalized with three rushing touchdowns. The weight of Jaylen Waddle’s departure did not drag Alabama down — this week.
Defense — A-: Holding Tennessee to 302 yards and 4-for-16 on third down were impressive numbers, among the Tide's best defensive performances dating to last season. Pass rush (and the statistical benefits that come with it) could have bumped this performance to an A or A+.
Special teams — B: Will Reichard continues to be a breath of fresh air for Alabama’s place-kicking woes that go back nearly a decade. Charlie Scott did not prove right away to be the Tide's answer at punter, but he was not a detriment either.
Coaching — A: The few strong points of Tennessee’s team, its offensive line and linebacker corps, were neutralized to varying degrees with Alabama's plan of attack. Plus, the Crimson Tide’s offense stayed intact without Waddle and with offensive line changes.
Overall — A-: The game suddenly became comfortable in the opening minutes of the third quarter with Malachi Moore’s fumble-return touchdown. Rivalry game wins that are sealed before the end of the third quarter are hard to criticize too severely.
— Brett Hudson
