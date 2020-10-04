Grading Alabama in its 52-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.
Offense — A-: Running for 3.9 yards per carry was a disappointing showing, especially for Najee Harris and his 12 carries for 43 yards. But quarterback Mac Jones and the pass-catching corps were clearly the Crimson Tide's chosen group, producing 435 yards and four touchdowns.
Defense — B-: Alabama had good and bad moments in a performance that both exposed its potential and its weaknesses. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mood attempted 44 passes without being sacked.
Special teams — B: Place-kicker Will Reichard was perfect in his opportunities, and return man Jaylen Waddle created 11 yards with his one attempt. Punter Sam Johnson had one good punt of 40 yards and bad one of 26 yards.
Coaching — B+: Jones consistently had open receivers to throw to, and Alabama only got to running more than it threw by running out the clock with its final three plays. The Crimson Tide's defense had an up-and-down performance, but did commit only one penalty.
Overall — B+: Alabama’s start was not dominant, and neither was its finish, but its middle can only be described as dominant.
— Brett Hudson
