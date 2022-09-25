Vanderbilt Alabama Football

Jase McClellan (2) and the Alabama offense did what they wanted against Vanderbilt. [VASHA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Vasha Hunt

Alabama was lucky enough to get its feet wet in SEC play this year by opening against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's 55-3 win on Saturday went a tad smoother than Auburn's did earlier in the day.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.