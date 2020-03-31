Editor's note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
Back in the day when the College Football Hall of Fame called King’s Island, Ohio, home, the late Dr. Bob Sittason of Hartselle and some of his friends stopped by to visit one summer.
Sittason and his friends were in town to see their favorite major league team, the Cincinnati Reds, play baseball.
Part of the reason for the visit to the Hall of Fame was to see if they could see anything about hometown hero Don Whitmire, who had been an All-State lineman for H.L. “Shorty” Ogle at Decatur.
As soon as they walked into the main entrance they saw a larger-than-life portrait of Whitmire hanging from the Hall of Fame’s ceiling.
It was a fitting tribute to Whitmire. His exploits on and off the football field were larger than life. He is one of four college football players to be an All-American at two schools — Alabama and Navy in his case. His Naval career found him in the middle of an important event in this country’s history.
Whitmire was inducted in the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
“I have to give football a large amount of credit for the success in my life,” Whitmire said. “Football opened doors to my career in the Navy, but it also instilled the determination and work ethic that is necessary to be a success in anything you attempt in life.”
Whitmire thought he had finished his high school career at the end of the 1938 season (3-4-2), but Ogle had a suggestion. He asked Whitmire to consider sitting out the second semester so he could play in the fall of 1939. Obviously, the eligibility rules were different in those days.
In 1939, Decatur bounced back with an 8-1 season led by Whitmire, who then signed to play football at Alabama for coaching legend Frank Thomas.
The 5-foot-11, 215 pound Whitmire was a starting offensive guard on the 1941 Alabama team that went 9-2 and beat Texas A&M, 29-21, in the Cotton Bowl. The 1942 team went 8-3 with a 37-21 win over Boston College in the Orange Bowl. Whitmire was named All-American by NEA.
After Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941 to bring the United States into World War II, Whitmire enlisted in the military and was assigned to reserve duty at Alabama. After the 1942 season, his unit was called to active duty. He joined the Marines and was at the University of North Carolina preparing for training when a Naval officer realized who he was.
It didn’t take long for Whitmire to be sent to the Naval Academy to join the football program. Navy went 8-1 in 1943 with the only loss being to No. 1 Notre Dame, 33-6. In 1944, the Midshipmen posted a 6-3 record that included a 32-13 win over No. 2 Notre Dame and a 23-7 loss to No. 1 Army. Navy finished both seasons ranked No. 4 in the country.
Whitmire was selected as an All-American both seasons. He received the Rockne Trophy as the nation’s top lineman in 1944. In 1956, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
While a student at the Naval Academy, Whitmire was a brigade commander, the highest rank a midshipman can attain. He was a classmate of future President Jimmy Carter. In 1975, Whitmire directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. It was one of the largest evacuations ever with 82,000 escaping.
Whitmire retired from the Navy as a rear admiral. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1980. He died in 1991 and is buried at Arlington Cemetery.
