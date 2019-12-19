TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban doesn’t exactly gush over many players, especially those that have yet to even play a down for him.
Alabama's head coach usually downplays the significance of younger prospects so as to not place undue pressure on them.
That's why Saban’s comments Wednesday about five-star quarterback signee Bryce Young during his early signing day press conference stood out.
And that could signal what's to come for the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback from California, the highest rated of Alabama’s 22-member signing class that finished Wednesday ranked second nationally behind Clemson. Wednesday was the first of the three-day early signing period.
“I absolutely love the guy. I love his character,” Saban said. “He’s got all the right stuff, and I think that’s really important at the quarterback position."
The 5-foot-11 Young enters as the presumptive second coming of Tua Tagovailoa, who is weighing whether to return for his senior season or turn pro.
Should Tagovailoa enter the NFL draft, Young could be the most talented quarterback on Alabama’s roster next season — and the fan-favorite for the starting job.
Based on some of Saban’s comments, he could be his head coach’s favorite as well.
Young has the goods to back up the attention he’s received, including leading national high school powerhouse Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, to a 12-1 record with 68 total touchdowns.
Young was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for California and invited to the U.S. Army All-American game after completing 72-percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns.
"It's always important to get a really quality quarterback, which we feel really good about Bryce Young,” Saban said. “The guy was outstanding as a high school player, very mature, very smart, a good leader, been in a great program, has high expectations for himself as well as what the team should accomplish.”
It was Young’s leadership and personality that really sold Saban.
“You’ve heard me say this many times before: If you play quarterback, it’s hard to play the position if the people around you don’t play well,” Saban said. “So having great leadership qualities can contribute to that, (and) I think Bryce certainly possesses those qualities.”
Young has started the past three seasons at Mater Dei, which finished ranked second nationally among all high school programs, and led the Monarchs to back-to-back California state championship games including winning it in 2018. Young finished his high school career with 178 total touchdowns and more than 14,000 total yards.
The California product flipped his commitment from Southern Cal during the season after being heavily recruited by Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, and appears to be a fit for the explosive offensive system that Alabama has utilized over the past couple of seasons.
If he's the Tide’s starting quarterback in next season’s opener, he's start his college career against those same Trojans. Until then, it seems like both Saban and Young are overjoyed with his decision to sign with Alabama.
“I feel like it was the best fit for me, Alabama feels like home,” Young said, according to Connor Morrissette of California’s Scorebooklive.com. “I feel like football-wise, school-wise, it was the best fit and was the best move for me and my family, and I’m extremely happy to be a part of the Crimson Tide family.”
