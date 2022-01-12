TUSCALOOSA — Dylan Cardwell blocked a late 3-pointer to help No. 4 Auburn finish an 81-77 victory over No. 24 Alabama on Tuesday.
The Tigers (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) stretched their win streak to 12 straight.
The Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2) lost consecutive games for the first time this season and has dropped four of its last seven.
Freshman Jabari Smith tossed in 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead Auburn.
Wendell Green scored 19 points, K.D. Johnson 13 and Allen Flanigan 10 for the Tigers, who have one of the nation's top offenses.
The Crimson Tide, also one of the nation's top-scoring teams, had five players finish in double figures.
Jahvon Quinerly scored a team-high 14 points, but he was just 4-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-10 on 3-pointers.
Jaden Shackelford had 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Noah Gurley added 11 points, while Keon Ellis and Darius Miles had 10 each.
The Crimson Tide entered as the nation's No. 15 scoring offense at 82.5 points per game, while the Tigers ranked 23rd at 80.6 points.
Auburn had won all three of its previous SEC games by double figures.
Auburn's win streak is its longest since a 15-gamer to begin the 2019-20 season.
Entering Tuesday, the Tigers were tied with Davidson for the third longest active win streak in the nation.
The nation's two longest win streaks both ended Tuesday. Baylor had a 21-game win streak snapped by Texas Tech and Southern California fell to Stanford, ending a 13-game streak.
