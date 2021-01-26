TUSCALOOSA — Alabama, which dominated Kentucky two weeks ago, sits atop the Southeastern Conference standings and holds its highest Associated Press ranking in 14 years, hosts the Wildcats today.
The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 SEC) faces the traditional league power Wildcats (5-9, 4-3) at 6 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum on ESPN.
Alabama dominated UK in Lexington on Jan. 12, defeating the Wildcats 85-65 for the Tide's first win at Rupp Arena since 2006. John Petty led a balanced Alabama attack with 23 points.
While the Crimson Tide shot well from behind the arc, making 14 of 30 3-pointers, it was the ability of Alabama’s perimeter players to beat Kentucky’s larger defenders off the dribble that opened up the Alabama offense.
Kentucky, in three games since the Alabama loss, has ramped up its 3-point defense significantly. The Wildcats have held Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina to just over 20 percent (13-of-63).
“Kentucky is playing 100 percent better than they were two weeks ago,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "They have a lot more confidence in their offense. (Guard) BJ Boston has got more of that swagger back."
The Crimson Tide has won eight consecutive SEC games to start the season, the best opening to league play since the 1986-87 team also opened with eight straight wins before a loss at Florida. That 1987 team also closed the year with nine straight wins against SEC competition, six wins to close the regular season and three more en route to the SEC tournament title.
C.M. Newton’s 1973-74 team won nine straight SEC games (although not the first nine), a mark which this year’s team can tie with a win today.
The longest streak of consecutive SEC wins in school history is 17, which includes one win at the end of the 1954-55 season, a perfect 14-0 SEC record by coach Johnny Dee’s “Rocket Eight” team in 1955-56 and wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the first two SEC games of the 1956-57 season.
Ken Pomeroy at kenpom.com gives 2021 Alabama an 8.8 percent chance of finishing the SEC season without a league loss.
The Crimson Tide, at No. 9 in the AP poll, has its highest ranking since 2007.
Alabama reserve forward James Rojas, who did not play in the 81-73 win against Mississippi State on Saturday due to an “undisclosed medical condition,” is uncertain for the Kentucky game.
“He still hasn’t practiced,” Oats said Monday. “We are still hopeful he can play on Tuesday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.