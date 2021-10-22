TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's 45-point average per game ranks fourth in the country.
But how the Crimson Tide has reached high point totals in each game has varied.
Last weekend's 49-9 victory at Mississippi State, however, included just about every key ingredient Alabama will need against top defenses.
Efficient running. Potent passing. Blocking on the second level to spring touchdowns. Speed.
They all will likely continue to be important foundations for Alabama's success, possibly Saturday against Tennessee. But it's the supporting weapons and their contributions that were key, too.
Receiver Traeshon Holden is one.
While the Bulldogs were busy trying to figure out how to stop John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, Holden served as another solid option for quarterback Bryce Young. Holden caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
"His number got called this past weekend and he was able to take advantage of it," Young said Monday. "But he’s been really good throughout, not just recently.”
Roydell Williams is another sophomore who contributed.
Williams finished with 11 carries for 78 yards against the Bulldogs. His most impressive play came when he pummeled Mississippi State's Decamerion Richardson on a run in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve just seen more players come along and make more plays at the wide receiver position, at the running back position," defensive back Malachi Moore said. "I’ve seen younger players step up, like Roydell (Williams) and things like that."
The Crimson Tide has its offensive stars.
Young is tied for third in the country with 24 passing touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. can run through defenders or make them miss on the ground and through the air. Metchie is a favorite target of Young's who can make plays, and Jameson Williams has speed few can match. He scored a 75-yard touchdown off a curl route, for goodness sake.
Robinson has been terrific. He accounted for three total touchdowns vs. the Bulldogs alone. But because of the season-ending injury to Jase McClellan, Alabama will need Roydell Williams to be a reliable contributor as to keep Robinson fresh.
Even when Mississippi State made a few defensive plays, the Bulldogs had trouble getting off the field.
Alabama's third-down success was remarkable. The Crimson Tide converted on 12 of 16 third downs against the Bulldogs.
The Crimson Tide could hit on short passes to combat the blitz and let receivers make plays. And Young, when he wasn't throwing for one of his four touchdowns, could even use his legs a few times just when Mississippi State thought it had it all covered.
Against the Bulldogs, Alabama's offense showed an ability to be balanced and use depth.
"I just feel like the offense is getting better and better as the weeks go on," Moore said.
