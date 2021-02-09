The question is “How many high schools ever had an alum on the college national championship team and one on the Super Bowl champion in the same season?”
If someone had enough time, they probably could search for the answer, but it doesn’t really matter.
What does matter is that Decatur’s Austin High holds that distinction now thanks to the Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Deonte Brown, Austin Class of 2016, took care of the first part last month with Alabama’s victory over Ohio State. Josh Pearson, Austin Class of 2015, completed the second part with the Buccaneers.
There have been several from Morgan County over the years to play on college national championship teams.
There has been one other from Morgan County to be part of a Super Bowl championship team. Hartselle’s Jim Eidson was an offensive lineman on the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl XII championship team in 1977. After a stellar college career at Mississippi State, he was with the Cowboys three seasons before retiring due to injuries.
Decatur High’s Bobby Freeman played on the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFL championship team in 1960. That was seven years before the first Super Bowl.
Anyone who followed Austin Black Bear football six years ago knows about Brown and Pearson. They have several things in common.
Both were All-State selections in 2014. Brown was first-team in the offensive line. Pearson was second-team at receiver. Both of them are good young men from good, supportive families.
Maybe most importantly, both had the opportunity to play for some great coaches at Austin. The success of these two young men is a reflection of the kind of program that Jeremy Perkins has created in his 11 seasons at Austin.
Somehow, some way Brown and Pearson need to be saluted by their hometown. If we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, a parade and a fancy dinner would be a great start to celebrating their accomplishments.
Decatur, like any place, has its pros and cons. Sometimes it’s way too easy to point out the negatives.
Now, it’s time to celebrate some really bright positives in Brown and Pearson. They deserve it.
