It was right after a frantic finish against Ole Miss when Alabama’s defense had one of those season-altering moments.
After the Crimson Tide survived an offensive assault from the Rebels with a 63-48 win, the defense stepped back, took a breath and reassessed the situation.
“It was kind of a come-to-Jesus moment,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “We put a lot of things on tape and a lot of things weren’t good.”
Basically, it boiled down to one issue — mistackles.
After reviewing the game film, Golding said Ole Miss had about 250 yards after contact.
"It humbled us a lot,” Alabama All-American defensive back Patrick Surtain II said. “We learned that we have to be on the same page. We learned a lot from that game.”
The issue was simple fundamentals, something Golding and the coaches work on in practice.
“With a lot of these young kids, until it happens to them and until you can show them this is why we are doing this in practice, they don’t get it,” Golding said.
Once that message hit home it was like a light switch was turned on. The Crimson Tide allowed an average of 11 points over its final seven games, including three games not allowing a touchdown.
“In that stretch where I thought we were playing pretty good defense, I thought we attacked the line of scrimmage up front,” Golding said. “We didn’t let the quarterback get out of the pocket and we contested plays on third down.”
All of that didn’t happen against Florida in the SEC title game, however. Florida, like Ole Miss, put up big offensive numbers and was a scoring machine against a Tide defense searching for answers.
“The difference between that stretch between Florida and that five-week stretch that we had was when we had the opportunity to make a play we didn’t,” Golding said. “When you allow them to keep moving the chains you are going to kill yourself. You can’t give those guys, with the quarterback they had, more opportunities.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Tide having to face a Notre Dame offense that can spread the ball around, and a team that utilizes the tight end — several to be exact.
Notre Dame has used three, and sometimes four, tight end sets this season, and it’s worked out well. The Irish tight ends combine for 652 of its 2,613 receiving yards.
But that’s not all they do.
“They are a key to the success of their running game,” Surtain said. “They are very balanced. You have to look for that as a cornerback, and what tendencies they have.”
