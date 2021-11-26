AUBURN — Rivalry week, in the state of Alabama, is known more specifically as Iron Bowl week.
Auburn's Bryan Harsin, about to coach in his first Iron Bowl vs. Alabama, on Monday recalled his introductory press conference last Christmas Eve. The first question he was asked was about the Iron Bowl, "which I think at that time was about 340 days away. So here we are."
The Tigers host the Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
"That’s one of the things that, personally, I look back on after I finished everything I had to say: That was the first question I had," Harsin said. "So that made it very clear how important this is."
Harsin has been part of one notable rivalry before. He was a Texas assistant for two seasons, and the Longhorns annually face Oklahoma in what's known as the Red River Shootout, but this is his first Iron Bowl.
"I told the players I'm excited to coach in this game. This is one of the reasons why I wanted to be at Auburn," Harsin said. "Go back before I was ever a part of this program, the Iron Bowl has been a game that everybody's watched. Everybody knows Auburn and Alabama are playing."
Three of his most-recent four full-time predecessors won their Iron Bowl debuts: Terry Bowden in 1993, Tommy Tuberville in 1999 and Gus Malzahn in 2013. By comparison, only two recent Alabama coaches have won theirs — Gene Stallings in 1990 and Dennis Franchione in 2001.
"It's one that everybody knows who's playing in it," Harsin said. "It's something that you sit there and you think how cool that is to have a chance for those guys to go out there and play in a rivalry game like this. And now to be here, I told our players I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to coach in the game, and you know, that's one of the things about being at Auburn that you get a chance to do."
An Auburn win automatically produces a run on toilet paper in the Auburn area. Unfortunately, it can also lead to a tree being poisoned, too.
"This game is one that everybody in the country knows is being played, and certainly when you have your fans, your alumni, people that have been a part of it and are passionate about Auburn-Alabama — to me, that’s the best part of this game is you have that excitement and passion surrounding it," Harsin said. "You want to go out there and have yourself ready to play. You want to go out and play your best game."
