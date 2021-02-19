TUSCALOOSA — Last season, Jim Jarvis was hoping to be any part of Alabama baseball’s youth movement. He was one of the lowest-rated recruits in a class poised for an abundance of early playing time, and while he ultimately earned the second base job, he was hitless in the final four games.
Less than a year later, Jarvis is in position to be the Crimson Tide's everyday shortstop.
The second-year freshman from San Diego has heavy expectations. He's expected to both improve on his .267 average from last season and replicate the strong defense, if not exceed it, of predecessor Kolby Robinson.
Jarvis looks to his former double play partner as an inspiration, saying he has talked to Robinson frequently of late on his approach to the game. He looked to Robinson as, “the most consistent baseball player of all time.”
Alabama starts its season today against McNeese State, but Jarvis showed promise in preseason practice. They had to be, if Jarvis was going to make the move from second base to shortstop and do so better than other candidates at the position, including Peyton Wilson, Caden Rose and Bryce Eblin.
“It was pretty easy: you come to practice every day, he catches the most balls,” Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. “Jim’s a really good player, he’s very well-rounded. Just a very skilled player, so he made it easy. If you watch practice for five minutes, Jim makes it pretty easy to trot him out there.”
Jarvis may be new to the position at the college level, but he is already benefiting from a wealth of experience. Beyond his conversations with Robinson, his two brothers, Mike and Luke, also played college baseball. Luke played for Bohannon at Auburn, and Mike is in his final season at San Diego State.
“I’d say I’m sitting pretty comfortably right now,” Jarvis said. “All of the preparation and everything I’ve done with the coaching staff and back home. I have a lot of experience with my older siblings playing in college baseball so they’ve talked me through calming down and like Coach was saying, be mature in the position.”
The hope is the same maturity helps Jarvis at the plate. His freshman season was impressive in the amount of contact he generated, striking out just seven times in 45 at-bats as a freshman and walking more than he struck out (eight). The task now is to turn more of that contact into hits — particularly important for a solid baserunner, who stole four bases in 2020.
“I learned a lot last year, especially in the extended break we had and coming back in the fall,” Jarvis said. ‘The thing I’ve learned is how to relax. I talked to coaches a lot about it last year, I think that was one of my problems: I was pretty antsy in the box. Especially this preseason, what I’ve tried to do is control my mind. I think I’ve made some progress in that aspect of the game and hopefully I can show it a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.