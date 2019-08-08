Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker and former Auburn quarterback Stan White are the featured speakers at the Great Futures Dinner on Aug. 22.
The fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama in Decatur will be at Burningtree Country Club.
Barker quarterbacked Alabama’s 1992 national championship team. His record as starting quarterback at Alabama was 35-2-1.
White started 45 games at Auburn. He was the captain of the 1993 11-0 team.
General admission tickets are $125. VIP tickets are $225. A table of eight is $1,000.
VIP tickets get admission into the VIP Tailgate that begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 256-566-5861.
