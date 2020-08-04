TUSCALOOSA — University of Alabama forward John Petty announced Monday that he would withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return to the Crimson Tide for the 2020-21 season.
Petty, whose decision gives Alabama a full roster for next season, announced his return via social media. He spent last week in Tuscaloosa working out with coaches and teammates before returning to his hometown of Huntsville to discuss his final decision.
“It’s great to have John back for his senior year,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “He is certainly one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the country which is extremely important to us with how we play. He’s made it clear that it’s his goal to become a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft and we’re going to work with him to make sure he’s in the best position to reach that goal.”
Petty was originally scheduled to make a decision in June but concerns over the coronavirus pandemic by both the NBA and NCAA delayed the process.
“I’ve done 12 Zoom interviews already,” Petty said when the June deadline was extended. “I don’t want to say any specific teams but I’ve gotten some great feedback. They have been impressed. We’ve talked about my elbow (a hyperextending which knocked him out of two games late late season.) It has perfectly healed, no problem.”
The injury came in Alabama’s loss at Mississippi State in February. Petty returned in March but his effectiveness was limited. Alabama’s season ended just hours before the Crimson Tide was scheduled to play Tennessee in the SEC tournament.
Petty led the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage (44 percent, 85-of-193) and ranked second in 3s made per game (2.9). He ranked ninth and 28th nationally in those categories, respectively.
His return gives the Crimson Tide a full NCAA roster of 13 players for the upcoming season. Alabama has six newcomers and redshirt transfer Jahvon Quinerly, a former McDonald’s All-American who played one season at Villanova before sitting out last season.
All of the Crimson Tide’s players have participated in at least some of the NCAA-approved preseason practices except 6-foot-11 forward Alex Tchikou, who is completing on-campus academic work at his Arizona prep school.
Last season’s point guard, Kira Lewis, remained in the NBA draft pool after a stellar sophomore season and is currently projected as a first-round choice. Four other players from last season, Oats’ first at Alabama, departed via the transfer portal.
