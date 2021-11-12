TUSCALOOSA — New Mexico State offensive lineman Eli Johnson wasn't afraid to be honest.
A transfer from Ole Miss, Johnson said he prefers Mexican food in Mississippi over the Mexican food in New Mexico.
Yes, you read that correctly. Here's his explanation, via the Las Cruces Sun News:
"The cuisines are very different," Johnson said this summer. "When you are in the Southeast, it's more of a Tex-Mex style. Mexican food is seen more as a party food. It's a lot of white queso cheese and a lot of just really greasy food."
Johnson, who started every game at Ole Miss in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season, has adjusted to New Mexico. The 23-year-old, who already has a master's degree from Ole Miss, has started every game for the Aggies, despite his views on food.
"Here in New Mexico, the Mexican food is more built to fit into an everyday diet," Johnson said. "You can go to a Mexican restaurant here in Las Cruces and eat Mexican food every day of the week and probably be OK from a health standpoint. If you do that in northern Mississippi, you will end up looking like me."
His hot takes don't stop there when it comes to food.
Johnson's outspoken food opinions make him the most interesting among the Aggies.
Johnson grew up in Mississippi. And he speaks favorably of the food back home.
One of his favorite places for food: gas stations.
"I will go to my grave saying that Mississippi gas station food is the finest cuisine in the world," Johnson told The Tuscaloosa News.
Wait, what?
"I just really think it’s an underrated form of food," Johnson said. "When I tell you the best fried chicken I’ve ever had has come from a gas station in Mississippi, I am not exaggerating that or lying to you."
He also enjoys the breakfast food. Johnson, his dad and his sister would stop on the way to school some mornings. He'd usually have two red sausage links with two rolls and a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit with a quart of chocolate milk to wash it down.
"That's probably why I ended up playing offensive line if we're being truthful," Johnson said.
He is set to play his first season for New Mexico State after he started 12 games at center in his last year at Ole Miss in 2019. He played against Alabama that season, so his trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday when the Aggies (1-8) visit the third-ranked Crimson Tide (8-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff won't be his first.
Once he's done playing, he plans to pursue coaching. He will be looking for a graduate assistant job and hopes to work his way up to becoming a Division I head coach.
If he gets that opportunity, you can be sure a few of his press conferences will include some opinions on food.
