TUSCALOOSA — The closest Mac Jones got to the Heisman Trophy was when he was a kid and met the 2007 winner at a mall in Florida.
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow posed for a picture with a young Jones and his family next to the trophy. He even signed it for him.
“I think we still have it somewhere in the house,” Jones said. “It was a cool experience and I really looked up to him when I was younger.”
Jones could get a lot closer to the trophy in a few weeks, and this time it could be his. The Alabama quarterback is likely to be a Heisman finalist, and some experts have the Bama star as the favorite to win.
He’s got competition, of course. From his own teammate.
DeVonta Smith has put up eye-popping receiving numbers (1,327 yards, 15 touchdowns) and his Heisman stock has been rising for several weeks. Then there is Kyle Trask, the Florida quarterback who has the best chance outside of Jones to win the Heisman.
The country will get to watch both in action in Saturday's SEC championship game in Atlanta when the No. 1 Crimson Tide takes on the No. 11 Gators.
The quarterbacks are similar in some ways. Each has 3,000-plus passing yards, both are accurate with their passes, and they had to sit on the bench and wait their turn as the starter.
Jones had to wait behind two star players, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, now starters in the NFL. For Trask, he had to wait in the wings behind Feleipe Franks for a year-and-a-half before winning the job in 2019.
They easily could have transferred and started somewhere else, but chose patience instead.
“I just wanted to stick it out and try to get better and help my team eventually,” Jones said. “I think a lot of quarterbacks did that. I think Kyle is a great example. At the end of the day you just make a choice for you and your family."
The decision to stay put has paid off well for both. Jones is No. 1 in the nation in pass efficiency (203.9), No. 2 in completion percentage (76.4), and No. 4 in passing yards (3,321). Trask is tops in the land in passing yards (3,717) and touchdowns (40).
“I have a lot of respect for Kyle and what he’s done and how he handles himself,” Jones said. “Eventually we both got our chances to help out our teams, and obviously Kyle has done a great job all year and he’s a great player. I definitely look to him as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.”
The SEC title game could be the deciding factor in the Heisman race. Trask didn’t have his best effort in a loss against a depleted LSU team last week. He did pass for more than 400 yards, but threw two interceptions with a fumble and four sacks. Jones didn’t light it up either in Alabama’s rout of Arkansas, but he was an efficient 24-of-29 with no interceptions and no sacks.
For Jones, the Heisman talk is just that — talk. The ultimate prize is an SEC title, and hopefully another Alabama national championship.
“We are not focused on that right now,” Jones said. “At Alabama, we are just trying to win games. The awards stuff will take care of itself.”
