HOOVER — Alabama crumbled late in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Florida in the SEC baseball tournament.
The Gators led 1-0 before three-run rallies in both the seventh and eighth innings made it 7-0. The Crimson Tide didn't score until the ninth inning.
Alabama (31-23) will face Tennessee on Friday in an elimination game. It's a rematch from Wednesday when the Crimson Tide downed the Vols 3-2 in 11 innings.
Alabama is trying to reach the Saturday round of the SEC tournament for the first time since 2010.
Florida (38-19) moved into Saturday's semifinals. The Gators are in the semifinals for the sixth time since the SEC adopted its current tournament format in 2012. They are 3-0 in the tournament for the first time in 21 years.
On Thursday, Alabama starter Dylan Smith took a five-hit shutout into the sixth inning before running into trouble.
Nathan Hickey homered on the first pitch of the sixth. In the seventh, Smith gave up two doubles before Jacob Young clubbed a two-run homer to make it 4-0.
Smith left after seven innings, allowing nine hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
The Gators struck in the eighth against reliever Jake Eddington.
Jud Fabian walked and scored on a Sterlin Thompson single, and Cory Acton hit a two-out, two-run single.
Acton finished with three RBIs, while Thompson scored twice.
Florida starter Franco Aleman muted Alabama's offense for seven innings. The Tide mustered five hits with one walk, two hit batsmen and four strikeouts against him.
In the ninth, Alabama scored off reliever Jack Leftwich.
Sam Praytor drew a leadoff walk and scored on an error following Zane Denton's single. With two outs, Jim Jarvis singled home Denton.
Aleman, Trey Van Der Weide and Leftwich posted a seven-hitter, marking the sixth straight game the Crimson Tide fell short of the eight-hit mark.
Aleman, a 6-foot-6 junior, had his best outing of the season, setting a season high with seven innings pitched.
He won for the first time since April 1 against Ole Miss, though he threw five shutout innings at Auburn on April 23. Aleman (2-4) had lost his last three decisions.
Smith (1-8) leads Alabama in innings pitched and strikeouts this season and is described as the Crimson Tide's ace by the school. He has a 4.13 ERA.
