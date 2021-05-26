HOOVER — Jackson Tate hit a three-run home run to highlight Alabama's six-run third inning in a 9-3 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday in the SEC tournament.
The 10th-seeded Crimson Tide (30-22) eliminated the Gamecocks (33-21) in the single-elimination first round and advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
"It was just a really complete game for us," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "I'm really happy for the kids, proud of them, and excited that we get to play at least two more days."
With a win over nationally ranked South Carolina, Alabama has established itself firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble.
According to D1 Baseball, Alabama entered the day as one of the first five out of the field. Tuesday's win, coupled with favorable results around the country, could change the fate of the Crimson Tide.
A few more wins would help, too. Alabama will play second-seeded Tennessee at approximately 1 p.m. today.
On Tuesday, Tyler Ras posted a quality start on four days' rest and Brock Guffey finished with three shutout innings for the Tide.
Ras allowed three runs on five hits, including two home runs, over six innings before Guffey polished off a seven-hitter. Ras (7-4) has the most wins by an Alabama pitcher in six years. Geoffrey Bramblett won eight games in 2015.
"Tyler Ras gave us a huge start of both good innings and also going deep in the game on short rest," Bohannon said. "And Brock Guffey did a great job for three innings of putting up zeroes and helping us save our bullpen."
The Gamecocks opted not to use one of their weekend starters, and Alabama took advantage.
C.J. Weins, after two scoreless innings, struggled in the third. He threw four wild pitches and issued two walks, leading to the Crimson Tide's six-run outburst.
Caden Rose started the rally by reaching on a third-strike wild pitch and scoring on a Peyton Wilson double. Two walks later, Carolina went to the bullpen and Owen Diodati followed with a two-run double and Tate his three-run home run. Tate has hit three of his five home runs in Alabama's last five games.
"The kids were excited," Bohannon said. "We had a really spirited workout yesterday, and I'm not surprised at all that our kids brought their best effort."
South Carolina DH Wes Clarke hit a solo home run to deep left in the sixth for his NCAA-leading 22nd of the season.
Clarke is tied for the national lead with Florida State’s Matheu Nelson. Clarke is the sixth different Gamecock in program history to reach the mark in a single season.
