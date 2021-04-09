Karly Weathers, a 5-9 junior guard from Loretto, Tennessee, committed Thursday to play basketball at Alabama.
Weathers averaged 23 points per game this past season and led the Mustangs to the Tennessee Class A state championship. She was named Class A Miss Basketball.
Weathers' mother, Kelli, played basketball at Belmont. Karly's father, David, pitched in the major leagues and her brother, Ryan, currently pitches for the San Diego Padres.
— Staff report
