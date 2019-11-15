TUSCALOOSA — Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is considered among the most innovative offensive minds in college football.
It was one of the reasons for his rise from FCS-level Fordham to Penn State offensive coordinator to head coach in the SEC West in just five years.
And it’s also why those at No. 5 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) have no doubt Moorhead and his Bulldogs offense will unveil more than a few wrinkles in Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
“You’re always looking for something (different) to move the chains, and when you get a first down and get into scoring range to get touchdowns and not field goals,” Moorhead said of scheming against a team like Alabama. “The trick of it is, you want to do something new and creative, but you don’t want to go too far outside of the construct of your base scheme where you’re confusing your own kids.
“With what you do, you’re trying to find creative ways within your system, because on top of being skilled, on top of being well coached, I think they’re also a unit that doesn’t beat themselves. So you can’t turn it over and you’ve got to find a way to create explosive plays.”
That was the case last weekend as No. 1 LSU’s high-powered offense, under the direction of passing game coordinator Joe Brady, displayed sets that the Crimson Tide defense hadn’t prepared for during the two weeks leading up to last Saturday’s 46-41 loss — Alabama’s first home defeat since 2015.
“At first it was different, stuff we hadn’t seen, just how every team does when we first play them,” junior safety Xavier McKinney said Saturday, “but we adjusted to it, and there was still a little confusion. But that’s something that we’ll get corrected in practice next week.”
In an effort to catch the Crimson Tide’s defensive front seven, including true freshmen middle linebackers Christian Harris and Shane Lee, out of sorts, the Tigers routinely shifted a receiver in the backfield and a running back out wide. That often took the middle linebacker assigned to the tailback out of any play in the middle of the field and created a clear opening.
“They just put guys at different spots,” McKinney said. “They had the receiver at running back sometimes, and he was running outside the backfield, so that was the biggest thing that was causing all of the confusion.”
And unless an in-game adjustment is made, those unforeseen alterations can often lead to big plays for the opposition.
“That is something that’s kind of hard, and kind of challenging because … a lot of times they don’t do what we’ve seen on film, or what they’ve done against other people,” senior safety Jared Mayden said Tuesday. “What you try and do is take your base rules and you try and apply them as much as you can. (The problem is) when you get out on the field, it’s going kind of fast, you’re probably thinking one thing and someone else is thinking another.”
LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) was able to take full advantage of those mistakes, producing 559 yards of total offense to deliver Alabama its worst defensive effort since allowing 630 total yards to Auburn in the 2014 Iron Bowl.
“You can’t have any blinking lights,” head coach Nick Saban said. “It’s not OK for one player to break down on this play and a different player the next play.”
Those communication issues helped LSU quarterback Joe Burrow torch the Tide for 393 passing yards and three first-half touchdowns, all on plays of 10-or-more yards.
A look of Burrow’s numbers reveal 18 of his 31 completions went for 10-or-more yards and accounted for 85-percent of his aerial success Saturday, with 334 of his 393 passing yards coming on chunk passes of 10-plus yards.
Burrow also managed to produce chunk plays on the ground, with five of his nine designed runs going for 10-or-more yards, including third-down runs of 12, 15 and 18 yards to move the sticks, the last two coming on critical fourth-quarter situations that denied Alabama’s offense another opportunity.
“There was a lot of confusion, a lot of missed tackles. I missed a lot of tackles tonight that I normally don’t miss,” McKinney said. “Just a lot of confusion, a lot of mental errors, a lot of missed tackles.”
Those quarterback runs were arguably the most frustrating moments defensively as LSU converted 5-of-8 third-down opportunities during Alabama’s second-half comeback attempt.
“It’s always frustrating,” McKinney said. “We didn’t do a good job (Saturday) as a defense at all. We couldn’t find a way to get a stop. We really didn’t do anything well, honestly. We put this one on ourselves. We put this on (the defense).”
