TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama baseball team didn't make the NCAA tournament by much, but it made it, and that alone is a sizable step forward for the program.
The Crimson Tide, one of the last four teams to make the field, will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.
Alabama (31-24) will be the No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by Louisiana Tech.
The Crimson Tide will open with North Carolina State (30-17) at 2 p.m. Friday, while top-seeded Louisiana Tech (40-18) meets Rider (23-16) at 6 p.m. Friday. The four-team double-elimination regional runs through Sunday.
Louisiana Tech is the tournament's No. 16 national seed.
The coach who last led Alabama to an NCAA tournament will be in the regional. Former Alabama coach Mitch Gaspard serves as Louisiana Tech's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. He spent seven seasons with the Crimson Tide and compiled a 234-193 record.
The three teams joining Alabama as the last four in were Michigan, North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara. Baylor, Pittsburgh, Georgia and Ball State made up the list of first four out.
ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said on the televised selection show that Alabama was a surprise and that he didn't expect the Crimson Tide to make it. Publications such as D1 Baseball and Baseball America also placed the Crimson Tide on the bubble coming into Sunday. D1 Baseball had the Crimson Tide one of the first out, while Baseball America had Alabama as one of the last in.
NCAA baseball committee chair Jeff Altier said the reasoning for including Alabama was simple.
"Their strength of schedule was very strong, and I think that was pretty much it," Altier said on the ESPN2 broadcast. "Just Alabama's strength of schedule in a very strong conference made them a selection for us."
A couple of upsets in the SEC tournament likely helped Alabama's bid. The Crimson Tide entered last week's conference tournament this as the No. 10 seed and defeated No. 7 South Carolina and No. 2 Tennessee before falling to Florida and Tennessee. The SEC tournament appearance marked Alabama's first since 2016.
With the 2021 NCAA tournament berth, Alabama coach Brad Bohannon reaches his first SEC and NCAA tournament since taking over before the 2018 season. He has a 104-80 record over four seasons, one of which COVID-19 cut short.
There are six SEC teams among the top 16 national seeds and seven that are hosting regionals.
Arkansas (46-10) is the nation's No. 1 seed with Tennessee (45-16) third and Vanderbilt (40-15) fourth. Mississippi State (40-15) is seventh, Ole Miss (41-19) is 12th and Florida (38-20) 15th. South Carolina (33-21) is the second seed in a regional it is hosting.
Tennessee takes on Wright State (35-11) in the first round with Duke (32-20) and Liberty (39-14) filling out the Vols' regional.
Besides Alabama, LSU (34-22) is the only other SEC team traveling for a regional. The Tigers, with coach Paul Mainieri retiring at the end of the season, are the third seed in a regional at Oregon (37-14).
South Alabama and Samford are also in the tournament.
The Jaguars (33-20), who won the Sun Belt Conference tournament, are the third seed in Florida's regional and play Miami in Friday's first round. The Bulldogs (35-22), champions of the Southern Conference, face Mississippi State on Friday.
"This has been a special team that gives everything they've got, and I couldn't be happier for them," USA coach Mark Calvi said. "It didn't matter where they sent us. I'm just excited for these guys."
