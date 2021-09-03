TUSCALOOSA — Miami's Zach McCloud is out to prove that you can teach an old Hurricane new tricks.
He could have wrapped up his college career after 2020. He's spent plenty of time with the Hurricanes, sharing the record for the most games in a Miami uniform. He has used four years of eligibility and even redshirted in 2019. That's five years with the Miami program.
He's not ready to call it, though. He's coming back for a sixth year — starting with Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide in Atlanta — thanks to the NCAA providing a blanket waiver for an extra year of eligibility for all players because of COVID-19.
That alone is not original or frankly terribly interesting. Other players are taking advantage of the ruling throughout the country in the same way. Here's where McCloud differs: Instead of keeping things the same in a sixth year that could easily become repetitive, McCloud has created a challenge for himself.
Switching positions.
After five years at outside linebacker, the position at which he was recruited, McCloud is expected to switch to defensive end.
And it wasn't some long thought out plan. If anything, the switch started by accident.
McCloud started to dabble in defensive line ahead of the bowl game against Oklahoma State in December. And he really had no intention to try something new.
“I was like, ‘Man, coach, I can do that.’ I was being cocky and making a joke, but he perked up and was like, ‘Really?’ and it kind of turned into a serious thing,” McCloud said in March. “I took my first reps at D-end that day and then just started rolling in at practice as a d-end. (It) went from being just that third-down package to ‘Well, if I get caught on the field in base, I have to know that technique.’ … It just happened naturally.”
In a sixth year that could have easily become stale for him, he's keeping things interesting.
“We have guys that are back to get better. They’re not back just because they could (come back)," Miami coach Manny Diaz said in August. "They wanted to be here, they wanted to get better and they wanted the team to be better. That’s going to inspire their teammates."
