TUSCALOOSA — Alabama, after limping to the end of the regular season, appreciates some extra time to get ready for the postseason.
The Crimson Tide also has some individual honors to appreciate.
Embattled freshman Brandon Miller was named the Southeastern Conference's player of the year by the league's coaches Monday, two days after Alabama ended the regular season with a loss at Texas A&M.
The Tide dropped from second to fourth in the latest Associated Press rankings that were released Monday.
Alabama, which won the SEC championship, won't play in the SEC tournament in Nashville until Friday. The top-seeded Tide plays at noon Friday against either eighth-seeded Florida or ninth-seeded Mississippi State, who play at noon Thursday.
"The six days before we play a game is needed at this point," coach Nate Oats said after the A&M loss.
Alabama (26-5) relatively struggled in its final four games, winning twice in overtime and another time by three points before losing to A&M. Of the three wins, Auburn has the best seed in the SEC tournament at No. 7.
"We're still the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament," Oats said Saturday. "We need to bounce back and be ready to play Friday."
Alabama, after making over seven 3-pointers in its first 14 SEC games, was off from outside in those final four games. The Tide shot less than 22% on 3-pointers in those games and has made almost 34% this season.
"The way we play, it certainly helps to make shots," Oats said Saturday. "I knew we hadn't shot it well. We have six days before we play again. we'll get back in the gym and try to get it fixed."
Alabama was to take Sunday off before getting back to practice and heading to Nashville.
"We have to get our guys' legs back under them so we can make some shots," Oats said. "We have to get back in the gym to work on some individual skill stuff, particularly shooting.
"When you're playing two games a week since the first week of January, there's not a lot of time to work on some individual skill stuff. ... Monday and Tuesday, we'll be pretty much focused on what we need to do to get better."
Texas A&M's Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse shared the SEC's coach of the year award. Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly and Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shared the coaches' sixth man award.
Alabama's Mark Sears and Auburn's Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. were second-team All-SEC choices.
Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi made the first team, while Zakai Zeigler was a second-teamer.
