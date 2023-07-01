INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is updating its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering.
The new guidelines adopted this week by the Division I Legislative Committee calls for a permanent collegiate ban if any player is found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bets on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.
If a player places a bet on another school competing in the same sport the athlete competes in, they could be suspended for half of a season and would be required to complete an educational program on sports wagering rules before becoming eligible for reinstatement.
Previously, athletes lost an entire college season for sports gambling, though those policies were adopted prior to the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that paved the way for today's rapid expansion of legalized gambling, sports books and gaming on mobile devices.
“These new guidelines modernize penalties for college athletes at a time when sports wagering has been legalized in dozens of states and is easily accessible nationwide with online betting platforms,” Jacksonville athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert, the committee chair, said in a statement. “While sports wagering by college athletes is still a concern — particularly as we remain committed to preserving the integrity of competition in college sports — consideration of mitigating factors is appropriate as staff prescribe penalties for young people who have made mistakes in this space.”
The new penalties will apply to any gambling activities that have taken place since May 2.
Gilbert's committee also approved a measure to make reinstatement for betting on non-college sports contingent on the total amount of money involved.
While the completion of the educational program is required for each value, it is the only stipulation if the amount is $200 or less. If the number falls between $201 and $500, a player would miss 10% of their games, 20% of a season if the amount is between $501 and $800, and 30% for anything topping $800.
The NCAA's reinstatement staff also could consider additional penalties for amounts over $800.
The NFL is in the process of severely warning its teams to follow its gambling policies.
NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel is in the middle of an annual pilgrimage of sorts to educate the approximately 17,000 players, coaches, team personnel and others about the league’s gambling policies.
With training camps opening in less than a month, she’s already visited with more than a dozen NFL teams, and leaves them with the same parting message: “You need to follow the policy at all times … because this truly does impact the entire team.”
The reason the NFL has been motivated to get its personnel on the same page was again in the spotlight Thursday when the league suspended four more players for violations of its gambling policy. Three received at least yearlong bans for betting on NFL games and one a six-game suspension for wagering on non-NFL games.
It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.