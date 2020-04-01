During a time when most across the country are sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tua Tagovailoa is hardly slowing down.
He’s still practicing proper protocols, but as the former Alabama quarterback showed in a series of videos posted to social media this past week, he has no interest in remaining stationary any longer.
“Practicing social distancing with the long ball today,” Tagovailoa wrote in a March 23 post along with a brief 10-second video that featured him performing a five-step drop and backpedaling before firing a pass across his body. “Feels good to spin it again.”
A little less than five months removed from undergoing surgery on a fractured right hip, Tagovailoa appears healthy just weeks after doctors cleared him to resume normal football activities.
“I think there was just an overwhelming sense of relief that things are heading in the right direction, things went the proper course,” Tagovailoa’s agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, said this past weekend. “Obviously Tua is a very strong man of faith, and his prayers were answered that he be able to get back to the game he loves.”
Tagovailoa’s injury and ensuing rehab has been a topic of debate, even as he contemplated whether to return to Alabama or go pro. But since declaring for the NFL draft he has made it his mission to return to his Heisman Trophy-contending form sooner rather than later.
As indicated by some of the videos he posted last week, Tagovailoa has done that and more, so much so that those close to the 6-foot, 217-pound quarterback believe he could be physically ready to play as a rookie — less than a year removed from his injury.
“There is a strong belief that he could play this season,” Cabott said. “He’s going to be ready to play, and he’s going to be ready to go. Obviously, we saw him play (late in the season) as a true freshman at Alabama, and that’s the same sort of situation (entering the NFL). If he’s in a situation to where he needs to play, he’s going to play, and he’s going to prepare himself to play well.”
Tagovailoa has been training under the direction of Trent Dilfer, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens and now-head football coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. He’s going through an intense workout regimen meant to fast-track him through the pre-draft process he missed while rehabbing.
“He looks as good if not better than he did pre-injury. To his credit, he’s worked — I don’t even have the words to explain the lonely work he’s done to come back from this,” Dilfer said on "The Rich Eisen Show." “There were six weeks where it was 2 ½ hours per day twice a day of lonely, boring rehab-type stuff. He couldn’t throw for a long time, so soft-tossing was all he could do.”
Dilfer said Tagovailoa spent hours in his office with former NFL coach Ken Whisenhunt discussing "football stuff." According to Dilfer, Tagovailoa changed his eating habits in an effort to heal.
Tagovailoa led the NCAA with a 206.93 quarterback rating in 2019 despite missing four games, and became Alabama’s leader for career touchdown responsibility (96) and career passing touchdown leader (87). He is third all-time in passing yards at Alabama with 7,442 passing yards in two-plus seasons.
“Everything I’ve tried to do and all the things I’ve tried to communicate with him is, we’re not trying to build you for a fancy Pro Day, or where you go in the draft,” Dilfer said. “I’m trying to build you for a 15-year Hall of Fame career. I think this kid is that special.”
Given his injury history, there’s still plenty of uncertainty about that, especially as it relates to teams potentially using a top-5 pick on him which comes with a $20-million signing bonus.
“It’s a quick video, and it’s nice to see, (but) teams now don’t have a lot to go by, so it’s something that (you’d think) is promising,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said last week. “It’s going to be very interesting with the April 23 draft coming up now in less than a month. What’s going to happen there, like whether a team is (willing) to trade up to get a quarterback (like Tagovailoa). It’s an iffy situation medically, coming off that injury, and then there’s the durability concern, which you can’t predict (how) that’s going to go, even once he’s healthy.”
Despite some legitimate concerns, Cabott indicated all the feedback he’s received from NFL teams “has been overwhelmingly positive,” and that “the biggest thing right now is getting (Tagovailoa) ready to be an NFL quarterback.”
