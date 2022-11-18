Jacksonville St Alabama Basketball

Jacksonville State forward Amanze Ngumezi, front left, works past Alabama guards Jaden Bradley (0) and Jahvon Quinerly during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday in Tuscaloosa. [AP PHOTO/VASHA HUNT]

 Vasha Hunt

TUSCALOOSA (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama's 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday.

