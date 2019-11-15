When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV/Radio: SEC/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 21
--
Four-down territory
1. Tide looks to bounce back from loss: It doesn’t happen often, but Alabama finds itself having to rebound from an in-season defeat. Alabama’s loss leaves it no room for error if it has any chance of making it to the College Football Playoff. Even if it wins out, the Tide is not assured of a playoff berth. A loss to the Bulldogs would certainly relegate to afterthought status with the playoff selection committee.
2. All eyes on Tua, again: Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned in an outstanding performance in last week’s 46-41 loss against LSU. He made a couple of early mistakes with a fumble and interception, but atoned for that by rallying the Tide in the second half. He appeared to emerge no worse for wear with his surgically repaired ankle, although he was limited early in practice this week as a precautionary measure.
3. Alabama defense is struggling: Nick Saban counted 25 missed tackles against LSU. Each time Alabama got within a touchdown or less in the second half, LSU met little resistance in driving for touchdowns. Against the last two really good offensive teams the Tide has played (Clemson, LSU), they have given up 90 total points. Some of the blame this year goes to injuries, but the core of this defense has now been together for nine games, yet opposing teams have scored 23, 31, 28 and 46 points. That’s not the defense Alabama fans are accustomed to seeing.
4. Najee Harris shows up, shows out: The running back was impressive in the LSU loss, grinding out 146 rushing yards on 19 carries for one touchdown and adding three catches for 44 yards and another score. Look for more of this from the versatile running back going forward.
--
Key Matchup
Alabama front 7 vs. Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill
Alabama is going to see a heavy dose of the Mississippi State running back, who is coming off a 234-yard outing at Arkansas on Nov. 2. Hill is the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,027 yards and has 9 rushing TDS, second in the conference.
--
Player of the week
Najee Harris, RB
Harris had a breakout game a week ago and he likely be involved in the game plan this week. He gives Alabama’s already potent offense one more weapon. Look for another big game from him Saturday.
--
By the numbers
0: Number of points scored by Mississippi State in last season’s loss to Alabama.
46: Number of points scored by LSU against Alabama, the most allowed in Nick Saban’s tenure with the Tide.
384: Number of rushing yards for MSU’s Kylin Hill in week’s 9 and 10, the most in the nation.
--
Prediction
Alabama 35, Mississippi State 17
This should be a bounce-back win for the Tide after last week’s hard-fought loss against LSU. If the Tide can contain Kylin Hill, it will be a relatively easy win. If not, it might be closer that most people assume. Alabama wasn’t very good defensively against LSU, so look for the coaches to have the Tide’s attention on that side of the ball.
— Gregg Dewalt
