When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV/Radio: ABC/FM-93.9
The line: Alabama by 35
--
Four-down territory
1. Same expectations: If anybody thinks that because Alabama got whipped by Clemson in the championship game that the demise of the Crimson Tide is upon us, they probably will be sorely disappointed. Alabama’s offense should be close to unstoppable and Nick Saban shows no signs of slowing down.
2. Duke lost its best player to the NFL draft: Just like last season when the Tide opened against Louisville after its star quarterback left early for the NFL, coach David Cutcliffe lost his starting QB Daniel Jones to the NFL when he was drafted by the N.Y. Giants. Jones was Duke’s best shot at possibly keeping the game relatively close for at least awhile.
3. Fab Four field day: Nick Saban says all four of his top wide receivers will play in the NFL. Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith will again show why Saban feels that way.
4. Duke’s defense features nine returning starters: The Blue Devils will need a superlative defensive effort to hang with Alabama. Cutcliffe’s team returns eight starters from last season. The ninth returning starter is CB Mark Gilbert, an All-ACC player in 2017 who missed all but the first two games of 2018. "I'm more excited about this defense than any defense we've had in the 12 seasons," Cutcliffe said.
--
Key matchup
Duke QB Quentin Harris vs. Alabama’s defense
Harris is not a rookie. He is a fifth-year starter that started and won two games last season when Jones was out with a broken collarbone. He is a mobile quarterback who threw seven TD passes against one interception last season. Alabama’s defense has chewed up and spit out better QBs in the past, so look for that trend to continue in Atlanta.
—
Player of the week
Tua Tagovailoa: Expect Alabama’s quarterback to come back with renewed focus this season after stumbling late in games against Georgia and Clemson. Whether he became overconfident or just had a couple of bad games, he’s got some things to prove.
¯
By the numbers
20-4: Alabama’s record in domed stadiums since Nick Saban’s arrival.
3-1: Alabama and Duke have played four times, with Alabama winning three times. Saban is 1-0 vs. the Blue Devils, a 62-13 win in 2010.
117: Number of SEC regular-season conference victories compiled by Saban, which ranks third on the league’s all-time list behind Steve Spurrier (131) and Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant (159).
--
Prediction
Alabama 59, Duke 21: Alabama shattered the school record for points in a season in 2018 and expectations are that the Tide could match that number this season with so many talented players. Duke is first up for the Tide, but don’t expect the Blue Devils to put up much of a fight.
— Gregg Dewalt
