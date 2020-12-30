TUSCALOOSA — Jay Bramblett was living the native Tuscaloosan’s dream in high school.
He was starting on the football team at Hillcrest High School, where his father, Mike, was the defensive coordinator, and working his way up to being ranked as the top punter in the class of 2019 in the 247 Sports Composite. Alabama was recruiting him, as Mike put it, “like you wouldn’t believe.”
The only problem: that recruitment was unlikely to end with a scholarship offer.
Alabama signed Skyler DeLong in its 2018 class, leaving little room for a scholarship punter in 2019. That being the case, Bramblett jumped on an offer from Notre Dame and immediately became its starting punter.
He’ll have those duties in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Alabama at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, having averaged 43.3 yards per punt over his last 18 attempts.
“He’s had a big following for people around Tuscaloosa all year, but this one is probably a little special and he’ll probably be a little extra motivated to perform well in this one, knowing the spotlight’s a little brighter,” Hillcrest coach Sam Adams said.
Mike Bramblett, who has since taken the head coaching job at Brookwood High School, sent two sons to Alabama before Jay: the oldest Bramblett son, Bradley, was a football student assistant under Lane Kiffin and Doug Nussmeier, and the middle son, Geoffrey, was a pitcher for the baseball team.
If Alabama had a scholarship slotted for a punter in the 2019 class, Jay Bramblett likely would’ve been the third.
Alabama was not alone in its recruiting of Jay Bramblett: LSU, Mississippi State and Arkansas all expressed interest, and Missouri was able to throw a scholarship on top. But Notre Dame came calling, quickly identifying Jay Bramblett as its preferred punter and securing a visit from him.
“I told Jay when we left South Bend that day, if you tell them you want to wait and they have to go offer somebody else, you need to understand you’ll be the only punter in the United States of America that will say maybe to the University of Notre Dame,” Mike Bramblett said.
Jay Bramblett was sold on the experience of Notre Dame, football and academics alike, and had made up his mind. They alerted Alabama of his upcoming commitment to the Fighting Irish and warned there would be no last-minute flip, even if a scholarship became available.
“That was the boat he was in: He was good enough to punt at most places in the country. We were just trying to find a place that had a scholarship available and was a good fit for him,” Adams said. “Notre Dame checked all the boxes.”
Jay Bramblett made good on his potential immediately in South Bend. He averaged just under 40 yards per punt as a freshman, taking all 63 of Notre Dame’s attempts that season, and is currently averaging 42.3 yards per punt this season.
Bramblett struggled early but five of his six punts in the ACC Championship Game traveled at least 46 yards.
“He’s kind of gotten in a rhythm with what he does and been able to work out a couple of mechanical things he had issues with earlier in the year,” Mike Bramblett said. “He’s feeling really good right now. He’s gone through some struggles a little bit, trying to get back to the form and technique that he’s most comfortable with it.”
Now that he has, Jay Bramblett is the strongest special teams facet of a Notre Dame team in the College Football Playoff, where he’ll face both his hometown school and a former high school teammate, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.
“From our perspective at Hillcrest, it’s probably a once in a lifetime deal,” Adams said. “Having a player on both sides of a College Football Playoff semifinal, it’s a special situation to be in and we’re proud of both of those guys.”
