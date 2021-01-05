COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he "definitely" expects quarterback Justin Fields to play in the national championship game against Alabama.
However, Day would not get into any specifics about the exact nature of the Big Ten offensive player of the year's injury. Fields was originally scheduled to attend Monday's first interview session, but when the video conference started, reporters were told he is "unavailable."
Fields played the final two-plus quarters of Friday's Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson in constant pain. He took a hard shot to the midsection on a hit from Tigers linebacker James Skalski that resulted in Skalski's ejection.
Fields said after the game his torso was "pretty messed up" and also complained of hip pain.
"The next day, his comment to me was he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected," Day said. "We'll keep working through the week and have a great week of prep to get ready to play Monday night."
Day said nothing would change about Ohio State's practice procedures for this week.
Fields' obvious discomfort did not prevent him from putting on one of the most phenomenal quarterback displays in Ohio State football history.
Fields threw as many touchdowns (six) as incompletions and finished with 385 yards on only 28 attempts. By comparison, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence needed 20 more attempts to throw for 15 more yards. Fields has played through late-season injuries — or, at least, physical issues — in both of his OSU seasons, starting with a knee injury in 2019.
Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain took note of Fields' toughness while watching the game, calling him a "high competitor." Day agreed.
"I'm just thinking to myself, 'This kid is tough,'" Day said after the Sugar Bowl. "He comes back from the game last year from the knee injury. He does it again in this game. So much of being a great quarterback is being tough, and he's tough."
