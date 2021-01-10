TUSCALOOSA — Through 12 games no team has been able to slow down Alabama’s offense.
The only teams to come close to beating the Crimson Tide were Ole Miss and Florida, and both did it with a high-scoring offense, not defense.
So what makes Ohio State think its defense can put the brakes on the nation’s top-scoring offense in the national championship game?
The Buckeyes believe they can, but it’s going to take a flawless effort.
“Coach (Ryan) Day said we're going to have to play our best game,” Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said. “We're going to have to play our best game this week. We're going to have to find another level for sure.”
Alabama’s offense, even with its lowest point total of the season last week in the semifinal against Notre Dame (31), averages a school-record 48.2 points per game and six touchdowns.
There are three Heisman Trophy finalists, five All-Americans, the Heisman winner/AP player of the year (DeVonta Smith) on the Crimson Tide offense, as well as an offensive line that just won the Joe Moore Award.
It’s not just this season that’s been prolific. Alabama’s been at the top of the college football world for almost all of Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa.
“You're going against the best in the world, and certainly Alabama is,” Day said. “Watched them win a lot of national championships, so again, nothing but the utmost respect.”
The Buckeyes got a confidence boost in its Sugar Bowl semifinal against Clemson, holding quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to 28 points, nearly 20 points under Clemson's season average.
“I think it just showed us kind of what we're capable of,” Borland said. “I think we've always believed we can compete with anybody in the country on any particular week.”
What really stood out in the Sugar Bowl was how the Buckeyes bottled up running back Travis Etienne for just 44 yards.
“Clemson had a tough time running the ball,” Saban said. “They've got a great back and a lot of quarterback runs that (Ohio State) did a really great job against.”
Alabama’s Najee Harris has six games with more than 100 rushing yards and has scored a touchdown in all but two games, including the Rose Bowl against Notre Dame.
“Yeah, got to be locked in every play because he can hurt you,” Borland said. “He's a bigger back, but he shows great patience and great acceleration when he wants to turn it up into the hole. Huge challenge. He's a great player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.